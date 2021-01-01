Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600 or Core i3 10105F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600 vs i3 10105F

Intel Core i5 10600
VS
Intel Core i3 10105F
Intel Core i5 10600
Intel Core i3 10105F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10105F and 10600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Newer - released 10-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +50%
3569
Core i3 10105F
2381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +56%
14163
Core i3 10105F
9060
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +57%
6293
Core i3 10105F
4011

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600 and i3 10105F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 February 15, 2021
Launch price 213 USD 97 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-10600 i3-10105F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600 official page Intel Core i3 10105F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 10600 or Ryzen 5 3600
2. Core i5 10600 or Ryzen 7 3700X
3. Core i5 10600 or Ryzen 9 3900X
4. Core i5 10600 or Ryzen 5 3600XT
5. Core i5 10600 or Ryzen 7 3800X
6. Core i3 10105F or Ryzen 5 3600
7. Core i3 10105F or Ryzen 3 3300X
8. Core i3 10105F or Core i5 10400F
9. Core i3 10105F or Core i5 11400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10105F or i5 10600?
EnglishРусский