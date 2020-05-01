Intel Core i5 10600 vs i3 10300
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +6%
494
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +54%
3583
2332
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +6%
1244
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +23%
5776
4681
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600
|i3-10300
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i3 10300 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10300 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i3 10300 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Intel Core i3 10300 and i5 9300H