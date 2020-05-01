Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600 or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 10600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +67%
3583
Core i5 10300H
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +40%
5776
Core i5 10300H
4127

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600 and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 2, 2020
Launch price 213 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-10600 -
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600 official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

