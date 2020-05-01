Intel Core i5 10600 vs i5 10400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +14%
494
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +11%
3583
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +10%
1244
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5776
Core i5 10400F +3%
5960
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
