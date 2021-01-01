Intel Core i5 10600 vs i5 10500T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1183 vs 1022 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +27%
504
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +24%
3573
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +21%
2910
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +29%
13988
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +16%
1206
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +35%
6315
4689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
