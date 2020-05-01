Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 35 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +31%
2907
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +92%
14376
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +46%
1310
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +158%
6757
2623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|262 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
