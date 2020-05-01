Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +1%
501
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +57%
3674
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +7%
2934
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +14%
14724
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +2%
1334
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +25%
6941
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|262 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
