Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1297 vs 1167 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +4%
496
478
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +8%
3599
3346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +9%
2895
2658
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14413
Ryzen 5 4600G +18%
16952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +10%
1273
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +12%
6890
6175
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|262 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1