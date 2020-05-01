Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1297 vs 1167 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
14413
Ryzen 5 4600G +18%
16952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +10%
1273
Ryzen 5 4600G
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +12%
6890
Ryzen 5 4600G
6175

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 262 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Intel Core i5 10600K?
