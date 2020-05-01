Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or Ryzen 5 2500X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500X

Intel Core i5 10600K
Intel Core i5 10600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2500X
AMD Ryzen 5 2500X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2500X and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500X
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +23%
2934
Ryzen 5 2500X
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +49%
14724
Ryzen 5 2500X
9854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +32%
1334
Ryzen 5 2500X
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +81%
6941
Ryzen 5 2500X
3828

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 2500X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 September 11, 2018
Launch price 262 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i5-10600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 2500X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2500X or Intel Core i5 10600K?
EnglishРусский