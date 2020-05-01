Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +17%
501
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +20%
3674
3063
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +21%
2934
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +4%
14724
14215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +25%
1334
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +19%
6941
5843
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|262 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
