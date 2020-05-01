Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +38%
501
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +145%
3674
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +45%
2934
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +104%
14724
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +116%
1334
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +155%
6941
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|262 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
