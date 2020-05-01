Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +12%
2934
Ryzen 5 3600
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
14724
Ryzen 5 3600 +22%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 262 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 10600K?
