Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 15 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +13%
500
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +81%
3553
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +18%
2907
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +29%
14376
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +24%
1310
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +56%
6757
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|262 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
