We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 15 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +81%
3553
Ryzen 5 4500U
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +18%
2907
Ryzen 5 4500U
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +29%
14376
Ryzen 5 4500U
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +24%
1310
Ryzen 5 4500U
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +56%
6757
Ryzen 5 4500U
4322

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 262 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10600K -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

