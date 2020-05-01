Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or Ryzen 7 1700: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 1700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1700 and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +13%
3553
Ryzen 7 1700
3156
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +46%
2907
Ryzen 7 1700
1995
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
14376
Ryzen 7 1700 +1%
14480
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +21%
6757
Ryzen 7 1700
5575

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 7 1700

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 March 2, 2017
Launch price 262 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen
Model number i5-10600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page AMD Ryzen 7 1700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 or Intel Core i5 10600K?
