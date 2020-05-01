Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +25%
500
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3553
Ryzen 7 1800X +3%
3651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +34%
2907
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14376
Ryzen 7 1800X +12%
16077
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +36%
1310
960
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +13%
6757
5978
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 2, 2017
|Launch price
|262 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
