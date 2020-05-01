Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Ryzen 7 3800XT +6%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3674
Ryzen 7 3800XT +45%
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1334
Ryzen 7 3800XT +2%
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6941
Ryzen 7 3800XT +32%
9155
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|262 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
