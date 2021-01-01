Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2917
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14484
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +1%
1306
1296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6914
Ryzen 7 5700G +26%
8683
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|262 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|-
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
