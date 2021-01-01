Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
6914
Ryzen 7 5700G +26%
8683

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 1, 2021
Launch price 262 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-10600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 -
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i5 10600K?
