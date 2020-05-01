Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Ryzen 9 3950X +4%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3674
Ryzen 9 3950X +150%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +7%
2934
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14724
Ryzen 9 3950X +170%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +3%
1334
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6941
Ryzen 9 3950X +115%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|262 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
