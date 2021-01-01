Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i5 10600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i5 10600K
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1713 vs 1300 points
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K
1396
Ryzen 9 5950X +17%
1638
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
10586
Ryzen 9 5950X +148%
26245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K
2943
Ryzen 9 5950X +21%
3563
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
14853
Ryzen 9 5950X +215%
46843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K
1302
Ryzen 9 5950X +33%
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
7071
Ryzen 9 5950X +139%
16931

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-10600K -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 16
Threads 12 32
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10600K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i5 10600K?
