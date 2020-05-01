Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or Ryzen Threadripper 2920X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2920X and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X – 125 vs 180 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 46.02 GB/s (111%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 October 1, 2018
Launch price 262 USD 649 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i5-10600K -
Socket BGA-1200 sTR4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 9.6 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 180 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 87.62 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 60

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X or Intel Core i5 10600K?
