Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2920X – 125 vs 180 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 46.02 GB/s (111%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +14%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3674
5906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +16%
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14724
25980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +21%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6941
10327
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|262 USD
|649 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|87.62 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|60
