We compared two CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Around 368 GB/s (885%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1300 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K
1396
M1 Max +11%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
10586
M1 Max +19%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K
1302
M1 Max +39%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
7071
M1 Max +81%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 1, 2020 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake -
Model number i5-10600K -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 41x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 4096
TMUs 24 256
ROPs 3 128
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10600K
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Max +2637%
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 10600K?
