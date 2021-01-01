Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600K vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i5 10600K
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i5 10600K
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Around 163.2 GB/s (392%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1300 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K
1396
M1 Pro +10%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
10586
M1 Pro +17%
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K
1302
M1 Pro +36%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K
7071
M1 Pro +81%
12785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 1, 2020 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake -
Model number i5-10600K -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 41x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 2048
TMUs 24 128
ROPs 3 64
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10600K
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Pro +1268%
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i5 10600K?
