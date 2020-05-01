Intel Core i5 10600K vs i3 10100
We compared two CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +13%
500
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +56%
3553
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +11%
2907
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +62%
14376
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +19%
1310
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +62%
6757
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|262 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
