Intel Core i5 10600K vs i3 10105F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1317 vs 1131 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +10%
506
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +54%
3661
2381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +10%
2961
2693
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +61%
14615
9060
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +17%
1335
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +73%
6926
4011
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|February 15, 2021
|Launch price
|262 USD
|97 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|i3-10105F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1