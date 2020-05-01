Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or Core i3 10300: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600K vs i3 10300

We compared two CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +58%
3674
Core i3 10300
2332
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +58%
14724
Core i3 10300
9307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +14%
1334
Core i3 10300
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +48%
6941
Core i3 10300
4681

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 262 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-10600K i3-10300
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page Intel Core i3 10300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

