Intel Core i5 10600K vs i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +23%
500
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +206%
3553
1160
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +16%
2907
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +113%
14376
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +22%
1310
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +86%
6757
3627
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|262 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 10700K and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i3 9100F
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Intel Core i3 9100F