Intel Core i5 10600K vs i3 9350KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i3 9350KF with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350KF
- Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 91 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +5%
501
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +100%
3674
1837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +2%
2934
2877
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +83%
14724
8055
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +10%
1334
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +61%
6941
4305
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|262 USD
|179 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|i3-9350KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|Intel Core i3 9350KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Intel Core i3 9350KF
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs Intel Core i3 9350KF
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 9350KF