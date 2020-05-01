Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or Core i3 9350KF: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600K vs i3 9350KF

Intel Core i5 10600K
Intel Core i5 10600K
VS
Intel Core i3 9350KF
Intel Core i3 9350KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i3 9350KF with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9350KF and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350KF
  • Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 91 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +100%
3674
Core i3 9350KF
1837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +83%
14724
Core i3 9350KF
8055
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and i3 9350KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 7, 2019
Launch price 262 USD 179 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-10600K i3-9350KF
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 91 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page Intel Core i3 9350KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9350KF or i5 10600K?
EnglishРусский