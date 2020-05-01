Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600K or Core i5 10400F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600K vs i5 10400F

Intel Core i5 10600K
Intel Core i5 10600K
VS
Intel Core i5 10400F
Intel Core i5 10400F

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400F and 10600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +15%
14724
Core i5 10400F
12854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600K and i5 10400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 262 USD 157 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-10600K i5-10400F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600K official page Intel Core i5 10400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400F or i5 10600K?
