Intel Core i5 10600K vs i5 10500T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600K against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 36 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +26%
501
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +29%
3674
2859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +21%
2934
2419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +36%
14724
10835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600K +39%
1334
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600K +47%
6941
4732
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|262 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600K
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|36 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1