Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600KF or Ryzen 3 5300G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600KF vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

Intel Core i5 10600KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
Intel Core i5 10600KF
AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 10600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +24%
10586
Ryzen 3 5300G
8541
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +5%
14853
Ryzen 3 5300G
14081
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600KF and AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-10600KF -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1500 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600KF official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10600KF or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i5 10600KF or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Intel Core i5 10600KF or i5 11600KF
4. Intel Core i5 10600KF or i7 10700F
5. AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 3600
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 5600G
7. AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 3400G
8. AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 5 4600G
9. AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Ryzen 7 5700G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Intel Core i5 10600KF?
EnglishРусский