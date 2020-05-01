Intel Core i5 10600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +17%
501
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +19%
3659
3063
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +23%
1315
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +16%
6763
5843
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|237 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10600KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
