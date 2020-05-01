Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600KF or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i5 10600KF
Intel Core i5 10600KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 10600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 237 USD 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i5-10600KF -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i5 10600KF?
