Intel Core i5 10600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- Newer - released 10 months later
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +4%
501
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +2%
3659
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +3%
1315
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6763
Ryzen 5 3600 +9%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|237 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10600KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
