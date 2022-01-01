Intel Core i5 10600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G VS Intel Core i5 10600KF AMD Ryzen 5 5600G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600G and 10600KF Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Newer - released 1-year later

Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1314 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Cezanne Model number i5-10600KF - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 41x 39x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz Shading Units - 448 TMUs - 28 ROPs - 7 TGP - 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 10600KF n/a Ryzen 5 5600G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 10600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 24