Intel Core i5 10600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1314 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1401
Ryzen 5 5600G +7%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10527
Ryzen 5 5600G +7%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2956
Ryzen 5 5600G +8%
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14681
Ryzen 5 5600G +36%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1322
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7005
Ryzen 5 5600G +9%
7663
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-10600KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
