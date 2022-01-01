Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600KF or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i5 10600KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i5 10600KF
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 10600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1314 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF
10527
Ryzen 5 5600G +7%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF
14681
Ryzen 5 5600G +36%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-10600KF -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10600KF
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i5 10600KF vs Intel Core i5 12400
3. Intel Core i5 10600KF vs Intel Core i7 10700KF
4. Intel Core i5 10600KF vs Intel Core i5 12600KF
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Intel Core i5 12400
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 10600KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский