Intel Core i5 10600KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1376 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
497
Ryzen 9 5900X +21%
600
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3638
Ryzen 9 5900X +127%
8254
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2959
Ryzen 9 5900X +16%
3444
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14874
Ryzen 9 5900X +165%
39379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1376
Ryzen 9 5900X +17%
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7944
Ryzen 9 5900X +75%
13899
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|237 USD
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-10600KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
