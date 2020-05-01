Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600KF or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 10600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1295 vs 1099 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +67%
14755
Core i3 10100
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600KF and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 237 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-10600KF i3-10100
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600KF official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i5 10600KF?
