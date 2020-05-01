Intel Core i5 10600KF vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1295 vs 1099 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +12%
498
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +61%
3639
2264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +12%
2910
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +67%
14755
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +16%
1275
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600KF +61%
6723
4174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|237 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600KF
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
