Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600KF or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600KF vs i3 12100F

Intel Core i5 10600KF
VS
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i5 10600KF
Intel Core i3 12100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10600KF with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 10600KF
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 58 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1314 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600KF and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-10600KF i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600KF official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i5 10600KF and i5 12400
3. Intel Core i5 10600KF and i7 10700KF
4. Intel Core i5 10600KF and i5 12600KF
5. Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
6. Intel Core i3 12100F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
7. Intel Core i3 12100F and i5 12400F
8. Intel Core i3 12100F and i3 10100F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i5 10600KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский