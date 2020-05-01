Intel Core i5 10600T vs i5 10400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10600T against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600T
- Consumes up to 95% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 3.5 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Core i5 10400 +4%
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3018
Core i5 10400 +7%
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2520
Core i5 10400 +5%
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11383
Core i5 10400 +14%
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Core i5 10400 +3%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5501
Core i5 10400 +11%
6095
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600T
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|3.5 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600T official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
