Intel Core i5 10600T vs i5 10500T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10600T against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600T
- Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 3.5 vs 36 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600T +5%
419
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600T +6%
3018
2859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600T +4%
2520
2419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600T +5%
11383
10835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600T +11%
1063
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600T +16%
5501
4732
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600T
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|3.5 W
|36 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600T official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
