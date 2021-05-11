Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11260H or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 11260H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1243 vs 1116 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +18%
3899
Ryzen 5 4600H
3297
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +10%
1247
Ryzen 5 4600H
1130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 6, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i5-11260H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 11260H?
