Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8904
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2931
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1360
Ryzen 5 6600H +8%
1467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5865
Ryzen 5 6600H +36%
7994
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-11260H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|16
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
