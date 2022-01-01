Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1372 vs 873 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 15.44 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 10 integrated graphics: 1.664 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +54%
1385
902
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +121%
8971
4059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +39%
2904
2083
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +81%
14906
8214
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +57%
1364
870
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +71%
5795
3393
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Picasso
|Model number
|i5-11260H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|10
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
