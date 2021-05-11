Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11260H or Ryzen 7 4800U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

Intel Core i5 11260H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
Intel Core i5 11260H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800U and 11260H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1383 vs 1126 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +12%
1400
Ryzen 7 4800U
1250
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +23%
1404
Ryzen 7 4800U
1143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i5-11260H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i5 11260H
2. Ryzen 7 5800H and Core i5 11260H
3. Ryzen 5 5600H and Core i5 11260H
4. Core i5 11300H and Core i5 11260H
5. Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4800U
6. Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800U
7. Core i5 1135G7 and Ryzen 7 4800U
8. Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 7 4800U
9. Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 7 4800U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i5 11260H?
EnglishРусский