Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 17.1 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1243 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3865
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1257
Ryzen 7 5800HS +12%
1402
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5971
Ryzen 7 5800HS +20%
7175
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11260H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1