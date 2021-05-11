Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11260H or Ryzen 7 5800HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

Intel Core i5 11260H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
Intel Core i5 11260H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800HS and 11260H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 17.1 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1243 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11260H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 1125G4 or Core i5 11260H
2. Core i5 1140G7 or Core i5 11260H
3. Core i3 1110G4 or Core i5 11260H
4. Core i5 11400H or Core i5 11260H
5. Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 7 5800HS
6. Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 7 5800HS
7. Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 5800HS
8. Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 7 5800HS
9. Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 5800HS
10. Ryzen 9 5900H or Ryzen 7 5800HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS or Intel Core i5 11260H?
EnglishРусский