Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1383 vs 1179 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +11%
1400
1262
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9070
Ryzen 9 4900HS +23%
11138
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19780
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +18%
1404
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6553
Ryzen 9 4900HS +15%
7531
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11260H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1