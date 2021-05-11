Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11260H or Ryzen 9 5980HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

Intel Core i5 11260H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
Intel Core i5 11260H
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HS and 11260H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 17.1 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H
9070
Ryzen 9 5980HS +40%
12726
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 3
Model number i5-11260H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 11260H or Core i7 10750H
2. Core i5 11260H or Core i5 10300H
3. Core i5 11260H or Core i7 11800H
4. Core i5 11260H or Ryzen 9 5900HS
5. Core i5 11260H or Core i7 11370H
6. Ryzen 9 5980HS or Ryzen 9 4900H
7. Ryzen 9 5980HS or Ryzen 9 5900HX
8. Ryzen 9 5980HS or Ryzen 9 4900HS
9. Ryzen 9 5980HS or Core i9 11950H
10. Ryzen 9 5980HS or Ryzen 9 5900H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS or Intel Core i5 11260H?
EnglishРусский