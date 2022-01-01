Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11260H or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11260H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Intel Core i5 11260H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
Intel Core i5 11260H
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 11260H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1372 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H
8953
Ryzen 9 6900HS +30%
11647
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Rembrandt
Model number i5-11260H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 128 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 16 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Intel Core i5 11260H?
