We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11260H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 17.05 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1383 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H
1400
Apple M1 +10%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +15%
9070
Apple M1
7865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H
1404
Apple M1 +26%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H
6553
Apple M1 +20%
7851

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-11260H -
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21-26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 128 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 16 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +581%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 11260H?
