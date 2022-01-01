Intel Core i5 11260H vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +3%
1392
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +254%
8904
2515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +9%
2931
2681
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +142%
15067
6216
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11260H +9%
1360
1251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +133%
5865
2519
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-11260H
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|16
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
