Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11260H or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11260H vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i5 11260H
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i5 11260H
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 11260H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +254%
8904
Core i3 1115G4
2515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +142%
15067
Core i3 1115G4
6216
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11260H +133%
5865
Core i3 1115G4
2519
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-11260H i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-26x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 128 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 12
Execution Units 16 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1135G7 vs Core i5 11260H
2. Ryzen 7 5800H vs Core i5 11260H
3. Core i5 11400H vs Core i5 11260H
4. Ryzen 7 6800H vs Core i5 11260H
5. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Core i3 1115G4
6. Core i5 1035G1 vs Core i3 1115G4
7. Ryzen 3 5300U vs Core i3 1115G4
8. Core i3 1125G4 vs Core i3 1115G4
9. Core i3 1215U vs Core i3 1115G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i5 11260H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский