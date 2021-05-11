Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11260H or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11260H vs i3 1125G4

Intel Core i5 11260H
VS
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Core i5 11260H
Intel Core i3 1125G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11260H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 11260H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1243 vs 1110 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11260H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11260H and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 1, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-11260H i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11260H official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

